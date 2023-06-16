Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE Acquires 1,835 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE grew its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 51,457 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,835 shares during the quarter. Fiserv makes up 1.4% of Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $5,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FI. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 17,551 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,774,000 after buying an additional 2,567 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 35,557 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,594,000 after buying an additional 1,448 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at $315,000. Goldstein Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC raised its stake in Fiserv by 96.8% during the 4th quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 311 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. 88.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Fiserv from $138.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $111.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $154.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.16.

Fiserv Stock Up 0.3 %

FI opened at $120.35 on Friday. Fiserv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.03 and a twelve month high of $122.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $75.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.75, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.86.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.02. Fiserv had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The firm had revenue of $4.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 7.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 23rd that permits the company to repurchase 75,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.69, for a total transaction of $973,520.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 195,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,772,871.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Robert W. Hau sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.33, for a total value of $1,014,305.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 133,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,929,481.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.69, for a total transaction of $973,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 195,356 shares in the company, valued at $23,772,871.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,883,625 in the last 90 days. 18.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Fiserv

(Get Rating)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.