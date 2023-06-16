SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH) SVP Thierry Pellegrino Sells 3,029 Shares

SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH – Get Rating) SVP Thierry Pellegrino sold 3,029 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $75,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 71,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,798,050. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Thierry Pellegrino also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 20th, Thierry Pellegrino sold 2,764 shares of SMART Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.98, for a total value of $44,168.72.

SGH stock opened at $27.03 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.31 and a beta of 1.41. SMART Global Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.04 and a fifty-two week high of $27.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38.

SMART Global ( NASDAQ:SGH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 4th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $429.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $435.01 million. SMART Global had a return on equity of 35.07% and a net margin of 1.22%. Equities research analysts anticipate that SMART Global Holdings, Inc. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SGH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of SMART Global in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on SMART Global from $20.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on SMART Global from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Barclays raised their price objective on SMART Global from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of SMART Global in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.00.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in SMART Global by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 23,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 1,179 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in SMART Global by 25.3% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 9,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 2,005 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in SMART Global by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,986,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,557,000 after buying an additional 8,024 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC increased its position in SMART Global by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 249,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,719,000 after buying an additional 24,585 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SMART Global by 38.5% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 852,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,525,000 after purchasing an additional 236,944 shares during the period.

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures specialty solutions for the computing, memory, and LED markets. The company specializes in application specific product development and support for customers in enterprise, government and original equipment manufacturer, or OEM, markets. It operates through the following segments: Memory Solutions, Intelligent Platform Solutions (IPS), and LED Solutions.

