Smart for Life, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMFL) Short Interest Up 49.3% in May

Smart for Life, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMFL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 251,500 shares, an increase of 49.3% from the May 15th total of 168,500 shares. Currently, 38.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,310,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Smart for Life Trading Down 6.4 %

NASDAQ SMFL traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.03. The stock had a trading volume of 225,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 760,909. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.58, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 0.30. Smart for Life has a one year low of $1.01 and a one year high of $38.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.35.

Smart for Life (NASDAQ:SMFL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 31st. The company reported ($9.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($9.00). The firm had revenue of $3.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.59 million. Smart for Life had a negative return on equity of 1,077.82% and a negative net margin of 112.53%.

Institutional Trading of Smart for Life

About Smart for Life

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Smart for Life stock. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Smart for Life, Inc. ( NASDAQ:SMFL Get Rating ) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 25,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. UBS Group AG owned about 0.12% of Smart for Life at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Smart for Life, Inc acquires, develops, manufactures, operates, markets, and sells nutraceutical and related products in the United States and internationally. It offers natural health and wellness meal replacement products, including nutrition bars, cookies, soups and shakes, vitamins, and supplements under the Smart for Life brand; dietary supplements; and nutritional products, including whey protein isolate powder, tablet supplements for joint health, nitric oxide, post workout blends, Omega-3 supplements, and pre-workout supplements under the Sports Illustrated Nutrition brand for athletes and active lifestyle consumers.

Featured Stories

