Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN) Sets New 1-Year Low at $2.00

Shares of Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$2.00 and last traded at C$2.00, with a volume of 103675 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.02.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SOT.UN. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on Slate Office REIT from C$2.75 to C$2.50 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Laurentian cut their target price on Slate Office REIT from C$4.25 to C$2.75 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Raymond James cut their target price on Slate Office REIT from C$3.25 to C$2.25 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. TD Securities cut their target price on Slate Office REIT from C$3.75 to C$2.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Cormark cut their target price on Slate Office REIT from C$3.40 to C$2.20 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th.

Slate Office REIT Stock Up 2.0 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$163.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$2.11 and a 200 day moving average of C$3.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 185.82.

Slate Office REIT Cuts Dividend

About Slate Office REIT

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.88%. Slate Office REIT’s payout ratio is currently -18.46%.

Slate Office REIT is an open-ended real estate investment trust. The REIT's portfolio currently comprises 43 strategic and well-located real estate assets located primarily across Canada's major population centres including one downtown asset in Chicago, Illinois. The REIT is focused on maximizing value through internal organic rental and occupancy growth and strategic acquisitions.

