SingularityNET 1-Day Volume Reaches $31.67 Million (AGIX)

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 15th. In the last week, SingularityNET has traded 20.8% lower against the US dollar. One SingularityNET token can now be bought for $0.20 or 0.00000783 BTC on major exchanges. SingularityNET has a market cap of $244.35 million and approximately $31.67 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get SingularityNET alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00005431 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00018245 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00018672 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00015611 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25,541.18 or 1.00005058 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002570 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000070 BTC.

SingularityNET Token Profile

SingularityNET (CRYPTO:AGIX) is a token. It was first traded on December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,303,100,454 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,222,631,811 tokens. SingularityNET’s official website is singularitynet.io. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SingularityNET’s official message board is blog.singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling SingularityNET

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,303,100,454.4752634 with 1,222,631,810.8849294 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.19412468 USD and is down -6.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 106 active market(s) with $35,027,595.18 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SingularityNET should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SingularityNET using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SingularityNET Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SingularityNET and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.