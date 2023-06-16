Silo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:SILO) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Silo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:SILO – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,000 shares, a drop of 25.4% from the May 15th total of 29,500 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 49,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Silo Pharma Price Performance

NASDAQ:SILO opened at $2.18 on Friday. Silo Pharma has a 52-week low of $1.71 and a 52-week high of $12.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.18 and a 200 day moving average of $2.50.

Get Silo Pharma alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Silo Pharma

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Silo Pharma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Silo Pharma in the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its position in Silo Pharma by 196.6% in the 1st quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 44,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 29,500 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Silo Pharma in the third quarter worth $37,000. 11.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Silo Pharma Company Profile

Silo Pharma, Inc is a developmental stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the merging of traditional therapeutics with psychedelic research. It seeks to acquire and develop intellectual property or technology rights from universities and researchers to treat rare diseases, including the use of psychedelic drugs.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Silo Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silo Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.