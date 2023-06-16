Siacoin (SC) Price Reaches $0.0026

Siacoin (SC) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 16th. One Siacoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0026 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Siacoin has a market cap of $141.65 million and approximately $1.52 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Siacoin has traded 15.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Siacoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25,476.44 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.81 or 0.00293661 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00013739 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.93 or 0.00533557 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.82 or 0.00058190 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $103.76 or 0.00407276 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000544 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003918 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About Siacoin

Siacoin (SC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It launched on June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 54,372,112,991 coins. Siacoin’s official website is sia.tech. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @skynetlabs and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Siacoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sia is a decentralized storage platform where users contribute disk storage from their computers to create a decentralized network. Users can rent storage from hosts on Sia using siacoins, and smart storage contracts on the Sia blockchain ensure payment to the host only after keeping the file for a specific amount of time. The distributed nature of the Sia network offers benefits in latency, throughput, reliability, and security, and anyone with storage can get paid, reducing the overall price of cloud storage. The Sia cryptocurrency is live, and the platform is still in beta, supporting uploads that are 500mb or less in size.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Siacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Siacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Siacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Siacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Siacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.