Siacoin (SC) Hits Market Cap of $143.22 Million

Siacoin (SC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 16th. One Siacoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0026 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Siacoin has traded 13.5% lower against the dollar. Siacoin has a market capitalization of $143.22 million and approximately $1.74 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25,985.45 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $75.79 or 0.00291478 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00013468 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $134.67 or 0.00517911 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.02 or 0.00057755 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $104.82 or 0.00403109 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000538 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003852 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Siacoin Profile

SC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 54,372,682,991 coins. The official website for Siacoin is sia.tech. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @skynetlabs and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Siacoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sia is a decentralized storage platform where users contribute disk storage from their computers to create a decentralized network. Users can rent storage from hosts on Sia using siacoins, and smart storage contracts on the Sia blockchain ensure payment to the host only after keeping the file for a specific amount of time. The distributed nature of the Sia network offers benefits in latency, throughput, reliability, and security, and anyone with storage can get paid, reducing the overall price of cloud storage. The Sia cryptocurrency is live, and the platform is still in beta, supporting uploads that are 500mb or less in size.”

