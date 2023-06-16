Short Interest in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) Decreases By 20.4%

Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,090,000 shares, a drop of 20.4% from the May 15th total of 16,440,000 shares. Currently, 7.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,380,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UAA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Under Armour from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Under Armour in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Williams Trading raised Under Armour from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Under Armour from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Under Armour from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.80.

Under Armour Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:UAA traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.87. 3,969,986 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,398,962. Under Armour has a 52-week low of $6.38 and a 52-week high of $13.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.09 and a 200 day moving average of $9.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 9.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.61.

Insider Buying and Selling at Under Armour

Under Armour ( NYSE:UAA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.03. Under Armour had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 6.55%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Under Armour will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Kevin A. Plank sold 16,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.13, for a total value of $98,080,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 482,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,957,424.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of UAA. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Under Armour during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Under Armour during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Under Armour in the first quarter worth $50,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Under Armour by 34.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Under Armour by 2,312.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 5,573 shares during the last quarter. 33.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Under Armour

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Other. The company was founded by Kevin A.

