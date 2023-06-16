Short Interest in Trisura Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TRRSF) Increases By 22.7%

Trisura Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TRRSF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 376,400 shares, an increase of 22.7% from the May 15th total of 306,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 250.9 days.

Trisura Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:TRRSF traded down $0.00 on Friday, hitting $28.62. The stock had a trading volume of 1,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,006. Trisura Group has a 1-year low of $21.89 and a 1-year high of $34.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TRRSF has been the subject of several research reports. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Trisura Group from C$52.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Trisura Group from C$52.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Trisura Group from C$69.00 to C$62.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd.

About Trisura Group

Trisura Group Ltd. is a property and casualty insurance company. It operates through the following segments: Trisura Canada, Trisura US, and Corporate and Other. The Trisura Canada segment includes surety business, risk solutions, and corporate insurance products. The Trisura US segment is involved in providing specialty fronting insurance solutions.

