Short Interest in Towngas Smart Energy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TGASF) Rises By 19.4%

Towngas Smart Energy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TGASF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,756,700 shares, an increase of 19.4% from the May 15th total of 3,983,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Towngas Smart Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th.

Get Towngas Smart Energy alerts:

Towngas Smart Energy Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS TGASF remained flat at $0.44 during trading on Friday. Towngas Smart Energy has a 52-week low of $0.44 and a 52-week high of $0.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.48 and a 200 day moving average of $0.45.

About Towngas Smart Energy

Towngas Smart Energy Company Limited, an investment holding company, sells and distributes piped gas in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through two segments, Sales and Distribution of Piped Gas and Related Products, and Gas Connection. It engages in the provision of natural gas and related services; construction of gas pipelines; operation of urban pipeline gas network; sale of gas related household appliances; and other value-added services.

Read More

