Short Interest in The Necessity Retail REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTLPP) Increases By 24.0%

The Necessity Retail REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTLPP – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a growth of 24.0% from the May 15th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Necessity Retail REIT Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RTLPP traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.26. 17,827 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,152. Necessity Retail REIT has a 12 month low of $18.70 and a 12 month high of $24.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.04.

Necessity Retail REIT Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th were issued a dividend of $0.4688 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 5th.

Necessity Retail REIT Company Profile

The Necessity Retail REIT (Nasdaq: RTL) is the preeminent publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on "Where America Shops". RTL acquires and manages a diversified portfolio of primarily necessity-based retail single-tenant and open-air shopping center properties in the U.S.

