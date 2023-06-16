Short Interest in Symrise AG (OTCMKTS:SYIEF) Declines By 37.1%

Symrise AG (OTCMKTS:SYIEF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 480,900 shares, a drop of 37.1% from the May 15th total of 764,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,202.3 days.
Symrise Price Performance
SYIEF traded up $3.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $103.25. 132 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 754. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $113.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.48. Symrise has a 1 year low of $91.57 and a 1 year high of $121.21.
About Symrise
