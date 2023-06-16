Short Interest in Stillfront Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:STLFF) Rises By 42.7%

Stillfront Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:STLFF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 169,500 shares, a growth of 42.7% from the May 15th total of 118,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,695.0 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Pareto Securities raised Stillfront Group AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.25.

Stillfront Group AB (publ) Trading Down 7.0 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:STLFF traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 167. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.82. Stillfront Group AB has a fifty-two week low of $1.54 and a fifty-two week high of $2.69.

Stillfront Group AB (publ) Company Profile

Stillfront Group AB (publ), through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, publishes, and distributes digital games in Europe, North America, the United Kingdom, and the Middle East and North Africa region. The company's games portfolio include Albion Online, Battle pirates, Big Farm: Mobile Harvest, BitLife, eRepublik.com, Call of War, Conflict of Nations: World War 3, Goodgame Empire, Hollywood Story, Home Design Makeover!, Imperia Online, My Story, Nida Harb 3, OFM, Property Brothers Home Design, Shakes & Fidget, Siege: World War II, The Horus Heresy: Legions, and Trivia Star.

