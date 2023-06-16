Short Interest in Sonder Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SONDW) Drops By 25.7%

Sonder Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SONDW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a decrease of 25.7% from the May 15th total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 55,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Sonder Price Performance

Shares of SONDW stock remained flat at $0.03 on Thursday. 1,674 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,583. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.04. Sonder has a fifty-two week low of $0.02 and a fifty-two week high of $0.32.

Get Sonder alerts:

Institutional Trading of Sonder

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Sonder stock. Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new stake in Sonder Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SONDW – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 477,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sonder Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonder and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.