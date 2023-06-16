Short Interest in Signal Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:SGNLF) Rises By 21.8%

Signal Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:SGNLF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 53,600 shares, a growth of 21.8% from the May 15th total of 44,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 40,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Signal Gold Stock Performance

Shares of SGNLF stock traded down C$0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching C$0.19. 8,395 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,365. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.22 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.24. Signal Gold has a 1 year low of C$0.17 and a 1 year high of C$0.44.

About Signal Gold

Signal Gold Inc operates as a gold mining, development, and exploration company in Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Point Rousse project comprising 6 mining leases and 7 mineral licenses with a total of 5,552 hectares located in the Baie Verte Mining District, Newfoundland; and the Goldboro Gold project comprising 37 contiguous claims covering an area of 592 hectares situated to the northeast of Halifax, Nova Scotia.

