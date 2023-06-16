Short Interest in Shattuck Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:STTK) Drops By 20.1%

Shattuck Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:STTK – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 269,000 shares, a decrease of 20.1% from the May 15th total of 336,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.5 days. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Shattuck Labs

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STTK. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Shattuck Labs in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in Shattuck Labs by 62.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 4,214 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shattuck Labs during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shattuck Labs during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shattuck Labs during the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. 55.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on STTK. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Shattuck Labs in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Shattuck Labs from $13.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Shattuck Labs in a report on Thursday, April 20th.

Shattuck Labs Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:STTK traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,931. Shattuck Labs has a 12 month low of $1.85 and a 12 month high of $5.82. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.07 million, a PE ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 1.09.

Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.12. Shattuck Labs had a negative net margin of 13,649.65% and a negative return on equity of 51.94%. The firm had revenue of $0.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.34 million. Research analysts anticipate that Shattuck Labs will post -1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Shattuck Labs

Shattuck Labs, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune disease in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SL-172154, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian, fallopian tube, and peritoneal cancers.

