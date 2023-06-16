Short Interest in Sernova Corp. (OTCMKTS:SEOVF) Expands By 40.9%

Sernova Corp. (OTCMKTS:SEOVF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 189,900 shares, a growth of 40.9% from the May 15th total of 134,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 51,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days.

Sernova Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of SEOVF traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.66. The stock had a trading volume of 5,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,634. The firm has a market cap of $200.20 million, a PE ratio of -8.13 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.69. Sernova has a one year low of $0.50 and a one year high of $1.08.

Sernova (OTCMKTS:SEOVF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter.

About Sernova

Sernova Corp. operates as a clinical-stage regenerative medicine therapeutics company in Canada. The company focuses on the development and commercialization of regenerative medicine therapeutics, including its proprietary Cell Pouch and associated technologies consisting of therapeutic cells and local cellular immune protection.

