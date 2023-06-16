Short Interest in Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:SNRH) Rises By 42.9%

Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:SNRH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, an increase of 42.9% from the May 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNRH. Sculptor Capital LP grew its position in Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I by 52.4% in the first quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 1,452,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,268,000 after acquiring an additional 499,580 shares during the period. Westchester Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I by 85.0% during the 3rd quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 750,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,467,000 after purchasing an additional 344,708 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,276,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,699,000 after buying an additional 252,320 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I by 242.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 335,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,294,000 after buying an additional 237,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Taconic Capital Advisors LP purchased a new position in Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I during the third quarter worth about $1,617,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNRH stock opened at $10.04 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.97. Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I has a 12 month low of $9.00 and a 12 month high of $10.50.

Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Health Connect Acquisitions Corp.

