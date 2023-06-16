Short Interest in SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC) Expands By 44.3%

SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,400 shares, an increase of 44.3% from the May 15th total of 7,900 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Institutional Trading of SeaChange International

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SEAC. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of SeaChange International by 689.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 386,858 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 337,858 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of SeaChange International by 6.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,819,336 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,056,000 after acquiring an additional 114,207 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of SeaChange International by 122,509.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 107,896 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 107,808 shares in the last quarter. Weil Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SeaChange International in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of SeaChange International in the first quarter valued at $41,000. 24.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SeaChange International Stock Performance

SEAC opened at $8.85 on Friday. SeaChange International has a 52 week low of $6.85 and a 52 week high of $13.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.10.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SeaChange International ( NASDAQ:SEAC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 5th. The software maker reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.16 million during the quarter. SeaChange International had a positive return on equity of 2.91% and a negative net margin of 27.84%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on SeaChange International in a research report on Friday, June 9th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

About SeaChange International

SeaChange International, Inc provides video delivery, advertising, streaming platforms, and emerging Free Ad-Supported Streaming TV (FAST) products and services that facilitate the aggregation, licensing, management and distribution of video and advertising content worldwide. It offers Operator TV Platform solutions including customer's current network with OTT video management solutions in a single deployment, digital video broadcasting – cable / quadrature amplitude modulation networks with OTT streaming, and immersive multiscreen experience and on demand services, as well as pre-integrated solutions, such as multi-content delivery networks including Broadpeak, Edgeware and HBO, multidigital rights management, and seamless integration with existing network components.

