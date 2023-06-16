Short Interest in Scilex Holding (NASDAQ:SCLX) Expands By 21.6%

Scilex Holding (NASDAQ:SCLX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,250,000 shares, a growth of 21.6% from the May 15th total of 1,850,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 670,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days. Currently, 2.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Scilex Price Performance

Shares of SCLX traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,320,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 591,664. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.03 and its 200-day moving average is $7.26. Scilex has a 52-week low of $2.87 and a 52-week high of $16.90.

Scilex (NASDAQ:SCLX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.58 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Scilex Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SCLX. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Scilex during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,070,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Scilex during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,574,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Scilex during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,961,000. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Scilex during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,819,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Scilex during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,619,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.74% of the company’s stock.

Scilex Holding Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing non-opioid management products for the treatment of acute and chronic pain. Its commercial product is ZTlido 1.8%, a prescription lidocaine topical product for the relief of neuropathic pain related with post-herpetic neuralgia, which is a form of post-shingles nerve pain.

