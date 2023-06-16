Short Interest in Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM) Declines By 23.9%

Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,660,000 shares, a decrease of 23.9% from the May 15th total of 2,180,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 403,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.1 days. Approximately 2.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Sanmina from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th.

Get Sanmina alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Sanmina in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Motco purchased a new position in Sanmina in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Sanmina in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Sanmina in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Sanmina in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.22% of the company’s stock.

Sanmina Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SANM traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $58.48. The company had a trading volume of 186,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 448,874. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.04. Sanmina has a 1 year low of $38.36 and a 1 year high of $69.28. The stock has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 1.16.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The electronics maker reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.02. Sanmina had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 16.19%. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter.

Sanmina declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 11th that permits the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the electronics maker to buy up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Sanmina Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services, as well as engages in the manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sanmina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanmina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.