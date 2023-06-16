Short Interest in Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM) Declines By 23.9%

Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,660,000 shares, a decrease of 23.9% from the May 15th total of 2,180,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 403,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.1 days. Approximately 2.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Sanmina from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Sanmina in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Motco purchased a new position in Sanmina in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Sanmina in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Sanmina in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Sanmina in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.22% of the company’s stock.
Sanmina Stock Performance
Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The electronics maker reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.02. Sanmina had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 16.19%. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter.
Sanmina declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 11th that permits the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the electronics maker to buy up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.
Sanmina Company Profile
Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services, as well as engages in the manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems.
Further Reading
