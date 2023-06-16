Short Interest in Ryohin Keikaku Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RYKKY) Declines By 22.5%

Ryohin Keikaku Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RYKKY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a drop of 22.5% from the May 15th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days.

Ryohin Keikaku Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of RYKKY stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $9.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 583 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,205. Ryohin Keikaku has a 1-year low of $7.94 and a 1-year high of $11.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.58.

Get Ryohin Keikaku alerts:

Ryohin Keikaku Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

Ryohin Keikaku Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells apparel, household goods, furniture, and food items. It offers apparel products comprising shirts, denim jeans, socks, handkerchiefs, bags, and sneakers; household products, including towels, mattress, toilet papers, toning water, and cleaning systems; furniture products comprising beds, desks, chairs, and storage and children's furniture; and food products, including baumkuchen banana, chocolate coated strawberry, butter chicken curry, and cricket crackers, as well as houses The company also engages in the design, manufacturing, and sale of home furnishings, such as furniture, accessories, antiques, curtains, and rugs; design, consultation, and production of residential and commercial spaces; interior design, furniture sales, and hotel businesses activities; and provision of healthcare services.

Receive News & Ratings for Ryohin Keikaku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryohin Keikaku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.