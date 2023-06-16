Short Interest in Ryohin Keikaku Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RYKKY) Declines By 22.5%

Ryohin Keikaku Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RYKKY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a drop of 22.5% from the May 15th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days.
Ryohin Keikaku Trading Down 0.1 %
Shares of RYKKY stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $9.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 583 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,205. Ryohin Keikaku has a 1-year low of $7.94 and a 1-year high of $11.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.58.
Ryohin Keikaku Company Profile
