Short Interest in Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) Drops By 20.1%

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBGLY – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,401,100 shares, a decline of 20.1% from the May 15th total of 1,753,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 634,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RBGLY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 6,200 ($77.58) to GBX 6,400 ($80.08) in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 7,300 ($91.34) to GBX 7,500 ($93.84) in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Barclays raised their price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 7,800 ($97.60) to GBX 8,400 ($105.11) in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 7,575 ($94.78) to GBX 7,840 ($98.10) in a report on Friday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Reckitt Benckiser Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7,528.00.

Reckitt Benckiser Group Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of RBGLY traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.50. The stock had a trading volume of 659,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 472,990. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.00. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a one year low of $12.71 and a one year high of $16.78.

Reckitt Benckiser Group Increases Dividend

About Reckitt Benckiser Group

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th were given a dividend of $0.2406 per share. This represents a yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 10th. This is an increase from Reckitt Benckiser Group’s previous dividend of $0.16.

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures and sells health, hygiene, and nutrition products worldwide. It offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; germ protection products; condoms; heartburn and indigestion solutions; joints health products; chest congestion, cough, and sinus remedies; vaginal care routine products; sore throat medications; and hair removal products under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, Nurofen, Mucinex, Queen V, Strepsils, and Veet brands.

