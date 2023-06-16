Short Interest in Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) Drops By 20.1%

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBGLY – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,401,100 shares, a decline of 20.1% from the May 15th total of 1,753,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 634,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
RBGLY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 6,200 ($77.58) to GBX 6,400 ($80.08) in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 7,300 ($91.34) to GBX 7,500 ($93.84) in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Barclays raised their price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 7,800 ($97.60) to GBX 8,400 ($105.11) in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 7,575 ($94.78) to GBX 7,840 ($98.10) in a report on Friday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Reckitt Benckiser Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7,528.00.
Reckitt Benckiser Group Trading Up 2.6 %
Shares of RBGLY traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.50. The stock had a trading volume of 659,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 472,990. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.00. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a one year low of $12.71 and a one year high of $16.78.
Reckitt Benckiser Group Increases Dividend
About Reckitt Benckiser Group
Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures and sells health, hygiene, and nutrition products worldwide. It offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; germ protection products; condoms; heartburn and indigestion solutions; joints health products; chest congestion, cough, and sinus remedies; vaginal care routine products; sore throat medications; and hair removal products under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, Nurofen, Mucinex, Queen V, Strepsils, and Veet brands.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Reckitt Benckiser Group (RBGLY)
- Micron Building Goodwill In Asia, Near $2 Billion Investment
- Is Twilio On The Verge Of A Comeback?
- Broadcom: All-Time Highs But Still Good Value
- Leverage AI And Build A Fortress Portfolio With Adobe
- 2 Small-Caps With Large-Cap Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.