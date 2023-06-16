Short Interest in Portage Fintech Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:PFTAW) Declines By 21.1%

Portage Fintech Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:PFTAW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a drop of 21.1% from the May 15th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Portage Fintech Acquisition

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Portage Fintech Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Dryden Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Portage Fintech Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Gritstone Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Portage Fintech Acquisition by 301.4% in the first quarter. Gritstone Asset Management LLC now owns 407,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 306,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sea Otter Advisors LLC bought a new position in Portage Fintech Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

Portage Fintech Acquisition Stock Performance

Portage Fintech Acquisition stock traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.02. 11,301 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,616. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.08. Portage Fintech Acquisition has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.39.

