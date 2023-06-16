Short Interest in PHX Energy Services Corp. (OTCMKTS:PHXHF) Drops By 19.8%

PHX Energy Services Corp. (OTCMKTS:PHXHF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 59,100 shares, a drop of 19.8% from the May 15th total of 73,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 118.2 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS PHXHF opened at $4.54 on Friday. PHX Energy Services has a 12-month low of $3.30 and a 12-month high of $6.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.31.
PHX Energy Services Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.1097 per share. This represents a yield of 9.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. PHX Energy Services’s payout ratio is currently 62.88%.
PHX Energy Services Company Profile
PHX Energy Services Corp. engages in the provision of horizontal and directional technology and drilling services. The firm also offers electronic drilling recorder technology and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, United States, and International. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.
