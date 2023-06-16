Short Interest in Petrofac Limited (OTCMKTS:POFCF) Declines By 21.5%

Petrofac Limited (OTCMKTS:POFCF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,434,500 shares, a drop of 21.5% from the May 15th total of 3,101,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Petrofac Stock Performance
Petrofac stock remained flat at $0.87 during trading hours on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.00. Petrofac has a 12-month low of $0.84 and a 12-month high of $1.83.
Petrofac Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Petrofac (POFCF)
- Micron Building Goodwill In Asia, Near $2 Billion Investment
- Is Twilio On The Verge Of A Comeback?
- Broadcom: All-Time Highs But Still Good Value
- Leverage AI And Build A Fortress Portfolio With Adobe
- 2 Small-Caps With Large-Cap Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Petrofac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petrofac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.