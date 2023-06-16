Short Interest in Petrofac Limited (OTCMKTS:POFCF) Declines By 21.5%

Petrofac Limited (OTCMKTS:POFCF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,434,500 shares, a drop of 21.5% from the May 15th total of 3,101,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Petrofac Stock Performance

Petrofac stock remained flat at $0.87 during trading hours on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.00. Petrofac has a 12-month low of $0.84 and a 12-month high of $1.83.

Petrofac Company Profile

Petrofac Ltd. engages in the provision of services to the oil and gas production and processing industry. It offers engineering and construction; operations and maintenance; and training and competence. The firm operates through the following segments: Engineering and Construction; Engineering and Production Services; and Integrated Energy Services.

