Short Interest in Otsuka Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OTSKF) Drops By 18.2%

Otsuka Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OTSKF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 132,300 shares, a decline of 18.2% from the May 15th total of 161,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 189.0 days.

Otsuka Price Performance

OTSKF stock remained flat at $39.77 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 220 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,100. Otsuka has a 1-year low of $29.57 and a 1-year high of $39.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.55.

Otsuka Company Profile

Otsuka Holdings Co, Ltd. engages in pharmaceuticals, nutraceuticals, consumer products, and other businesses worldwide. The company develops pharmaceutical products in the fields of psychiatry, neurology, oncology, cardiovascular and renal system, digestive system, ophthalmology, diagnostics, and intravenous solutions, as well as medical devices businesses.

