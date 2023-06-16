Short Interest in Otsuka Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OTSKF) Drops By 18.2%

Otsuka Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OTSKF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 132,300 shares, a decline of 18.2% from the May 15th total of 161,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 189.0 days.
Otsuka Price Performance
OTSKF stock remained flat at $39.77 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 220 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,100. Otsuka has a 1-year low of $29.57 and a 1-year high of $39.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.55.
Otsuka Company Profile
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Otsuka (OTSKF)
