Short Interest in Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN) Declines By 22.6%

Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 82,700 shares, a drop of 22.6% from the May 15th total of 106,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Northeast Bank in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Northeast Bank

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NBN. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Northeast Bank during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in Northeast Bank during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Northeast Bank by 141.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Northeast Bank by 368.6% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in Northeast Bank during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. 54.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Northeast Bank Stock Performance

Northeast Bank Announces Dividend

NASDAQ NBN traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $42.13. The company had a trading volume of 44,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,770. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.42. Northeast Bank has a fifty-two week low of $33.15 and a fifty-two week high of $48.50.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. Northeast Bank’s payout ratio is 0.70%.

Northeast Bank Company Profile

Northeast Bank (Maine) engages in offering personal and business banking services. The company provides commercial loans nationally secured by all types of real estate, equipment or other business assets, including government guaranteed loans. It also provides a full range of business banking services, from banking accounts to financing options to cash management.

