Short Interest in KWG Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:KWGPF) Grows By 64.9%

KWG Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:KWGPF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,109,500 shares, an increase of 64.9% from the May 15th total of 10,377,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

KWG Group Price Performance

OTCMKTS KWGPF remained flat at $0.12 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.12. KWG Group has a 1-year low of $0.12 and a 1-year high of $0.94.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded KWG Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th.

KWG Group Company Profile

KWG Group Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the property investment and development and hotel operations business. Its property portfolio includes mid- to high-end residential properties, serviced apartments, villas, offices, hotels, and shopping malls. The company was formerly known as KWG Property Holding Limited and changed its name to KWG Group Holdings Limited in August 2018.

