Short Interest in Kumba Iron Ore Limited (OTCMKTS:KIROY) Rises By 32.8%

Kumba Iron Ore Limited (OTCMKTS:KIROY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, a growth of 32.8% from the May 15th total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Kumba Iron Ore Trading Up 5.2 %

OTCMKTS:KIROY traded up $0.48 on Thursday, hitting $9.71. 36,635 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,809. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.01. Kumba Iron Ore has a 52 week low of $6.30 and a 52 week high of $11.36.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Investec raised Kumba Iron Ore from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. HSBC raised shares of Kumba Iron Ore from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st.

Kumba Iron Ore Company Profile

Kumba Iron Ore Ltd. engages in the extraction, production, and sale iron ore. It operates through the following segments: Sishen Mine, Kolomela Mine, Logistics, Shipping Operations, and Other. The Sishen Mine and Kolomela Mine segments focuses on the extraction and production of iron ore. The Logistics and Shipping Operation segment deals with railed and rail tariffs.

