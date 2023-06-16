Short Interest in Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS) Expands By 19.7%

Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 821,900 shares, a growth of 19.7% from the May 15th total of 686,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 198,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.1 days. Currently, 4.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Insider Transactions at Keros Therapeutics

In related news, CFO Keith Regnante sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.79, for a total transaction of $955,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 28.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Keros Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Keros Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 134.6% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Keros Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 3,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. 64.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Keros Therapeutics Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of KROS traded down $1.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $37.79. The company had a trading volume of 532,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 220,123. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.96. Keros Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $24.38 and a 1-year high of $59.96.

Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.14) by ($0.12). During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.01) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Keros Therapeutics will post -5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KROS. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Keros Therapeutics from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Keros Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.75.

About Keros Therapeutics

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from hematological and musculoskeletal disorders with high unmet medical need. The company's lead protein therapeutic product candidate is KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, and in patients with myelofibrosis.

