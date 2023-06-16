Short Interest in James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) Decreases By 43.9%

James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 450,100 shares, a decrease of 43.9% from the May 15th total of 801,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 183,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

James River Group Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of JRVR stock traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.86. 306,302 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 179,904. James River Group has a 1-year low of $18.78 and a 1-year high of $26.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $747.13 million, a PE ratio of 37.38 and a beta of 0.39.

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.04. James River Group had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The business had revenue of $235.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that James River Group will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

James River Group Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 9th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. James River Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.46%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JRVR. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in James River Group by 163.8% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,380,574 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,155,000 after purchasing an additional 857,178 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in James River Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $9,219,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in James River Group by 41.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 934,787 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $23,126,000 after purchasing an additional 275,981 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its position in James River Group by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,583,161 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $74,924,000 after acquiring an additional 274,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in James River Group by 1,833.4% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 271,682 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,681,000 after acquiring an additional 257,630 shares in the last quarter. 99.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on JRVR. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of James River Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of James River Group from $36.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of James River Group from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of James River Group from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th.

About James River Group

James River Group Holdings Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of a group of specialty insurance and reinsurance companies. It operates through the following segments: Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, Casualty Reinsurance, and Corporate and Other. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment offers E&S commercial lines liability and property insurance products.

Featured Stories

