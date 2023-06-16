Short Interest in Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN) Grows By 31.5%

Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 55,500 shares, an increase of 31.5% from the May 15th total of 42,200 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ituran Location and Control from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 25th.

Get Ituran Location and Control alerts:

Institutional Trading of Ituran Location and Control

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its position in Ituran Location and Control by 8.1% during the third quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 18,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares during the period. Ibex Investors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Ibex Investors LLC now owns 1,256,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,550,000 after buying an additional 183,037 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Ituran Location and Control during the fourth quarter worth about $543,000. Boston Partners purchased a new position in Ituran Location and Control during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new position in Ituran Location and Control during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,978,000. 55.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ituran Location and Control Price Performance

Shares of ITRN traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $24.48. 13,810 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,331. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.19. Ituran Location and Control has a 12-month low of $20.35 and a 12-month high of $27.52.

Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter. Ituran Location and Control had a return on equity of 26.39% and a net margin of 13.22%. The business had revenue of $79.47 million for the quarter.

Ituran Location and Control Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.112 per share. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 27th. Ituran Location and Control’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.54%.

Ituran Location and Control Company Profile

Ituran Location & Control Ltd. engages in the provision of stolen vehicle recovery, fleet management, and tracking services. It operates through the following segments: Telematics Services and Telematics Products. The Telematics Services segment consists predominantly of regionally- based stolen vehicle recovery services, fleet management services and value-added services comprised of personal advanced locater services and concierge services.

See Also

