Short Interest in Intchains Group Limited (NASDAQ:ICG) Decreases By 17.8%

Intchains Group Limited (NASDAQ:ICG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,400 shares, a decline of 17.8% from the May 15th total of 23,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Intchains Group stock. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Intchains Group Limited (NASDAQ:ICG – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Shares of NASDAQ ICG traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.67. 5,705 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,249. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.72. Intchains Group has a 12 month low of $7.51 and a 12 month high of $11.74.

Intchains Group ( NASDAQ:ICG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.88 million for the quarter.

Intchains Group Limited designs and sells application-specific integrated circuit chips and ancillary software and hardware for blockchain applications in the People's Republic of China. It serves distributors, companies, and individuals. Intchains Group Limited was founded in 2017 and is based in Pudong, China.

