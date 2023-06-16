Short Interest in Innovative Eyewear, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUCYW) Declines By 40.0%

Innovative Eyewear, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUCYW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decrease of 40.0% from the May 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LUCYW. Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Innovative Eyewear during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovative Eyewear in the third quarter worth $84,000. Anson Funds Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Innovative Eyewear in the third quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Clear Street LLC increased its stake in shares of Innovative Eyewear by 151.1% in the first quarter. Clear Street LLC now owns 199,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 119,904 shares during the period.

Innovative Eyewear Trading Down 32.5 %

NASDAQ:LUCYW traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.27. 45,655 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,485. Innovative Eyewear has a 12-month low of $0.03 and a 12-month high of $1.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.33.

Innovative Eyewear Company Profile

Innovative Eyewear, Inc develops and sells smart eyeglasses and sunglasses. The company's flagship product is Lucyd Lyte glasses that enable the wearer to listen to music, take and make calls, and use voice assistants to perform various smartphone tasks hands-free. It also offers Vyrb, a social media application that enables the user to receive and send posts through Lucyd Lyte smart glasses with voice.

