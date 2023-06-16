Short Interest in Hour Loop, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOUR) Expands By 56.3%

Hour Loop, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOUR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 105,500 shares, an increase of 56.3% from the May 15th total of 67,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 651,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 6.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I restated a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 price target (down previously from $5.00) on shares of Hour Loop in a research report on Monday, April 3rd.

Hour Loop Stock Performance

HOUR stock remained flat at $1.70 during mid-day trading on Friday. 10,204 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 379,711. The stock has a market cap of $59.60 million, a PE ratio of -28.33 and a beta of 1.71. Hour Loop has a 12 month low of $1.41 and a 12 month high of $5.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.32.

Institutional Trading of Hour Loop

Hour Loop ( NASDAQ:HOUR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $21.07 million during the quarter. Hour Loop had a negative net margin of 1.98% and a negative return on equity of 30.31%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hour Loop in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Bard Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hour Loop by 80.4% in the 4th quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 256,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after buying an additional 114,450 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hour Loop in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Hour Loop by 271.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 10,014 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Hour Loop Company Profile

Hour Loop, Inc, an online retailer, engages in e-commerce retailing in the United States. The company sells home/garden décor, toys, kitchenware, apparel, and electronics products. It sells its products through hourloop.com, amazon.com, and walmart.com. Hour Loop, Inc was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Redmond, Washington.

