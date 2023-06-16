Short Interest in FIBRA Macquarie México (OTCMKTS:DBMBF) Rises By 33.3%

FIBRA Macquarie México (OTCMKTS:DBMBF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 791,400 shares, an increase of 33.3% from the May 15th total of 593,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,582.8 days.
FIBRA Macquarie México Stock Performance
DBMBF stock remained flat at $1.63 during midday trading on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.57. FIBRA Macquarie México has a one year low of $1.11 and a one year high of $1.74.
About FIBRA Macquarie México
