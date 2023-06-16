Short Interest in FIBRA Macquarie México (OTCMKTS:DBMBF) Rises By 33.3%

FIBRA Macquarie México (OTCMKTS:DBMBF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 791,400 shares, an increase of 33.3% from the May 15th total of 593,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,582.8 days.

FIBRA Macquarie México Stock Performance

DBMBF stock remained flat at $1.63 during midday trading on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.57. FIBRA Macquarie México has a one year low of $1.11 and a one year high of $1.74.

About FIBRA Macquarie México

FIBRA Macquarie México (FIBRA Macquarie) (BMV:FIBRAMQ) is a real estate investment trust (fideicomiso de inversión en bienes raíces), or FIBRA, listed on the Mexican Stock Exchange (Bolsa Mexicana de Valores) targeting industrial, retail and office real estate opportunities in Mexico, with a primary focus on stabilized income-producing properties.

