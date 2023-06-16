Short Interest in Fangdd Network Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:DUO) Drops By 43.2%

Fangdd Network Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:DUO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 46,000 shares, a decrease of 43.2% from the May 15th total of 81,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 354,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Fangdd Network Group stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Fangdd Network Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:DUO – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 25,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned approximately 0.46% of Fangdd Network Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

Shares of NASDAQ:DUO traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.94. The company had a trading volume of 11,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 246,690. Fangdd Network Group has a 12-month low of $0.60 and a 12-month high of $4.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.95.

Fangdd Network Group ( NASDAQ:DUO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.43 million during the quarter.

Fangdd Network Group Ltd., an investment holding company, provides real estate information services through online platforms in the People's Republic of China. It operates Property Cloud, a software as a service solution for real estate sellers. The company also operates platforms for real estate agents, including Duoduo Sales, which offers real estate agents with instant access to marketplace functionalities and allows them to conduct transactions on the go; Duoduo Cloud Agency that provides a suite of tools and services to agencies to migrate business management from offline to online; Duoduo Cloud Sales, which connects agents to property database and buyer base, allowing them to source, manage, and complete transactions online; and provides supply-chain financial products and support transactions, as well as online and offline, and project-specific training and guidance services.

