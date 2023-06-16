Short Interest in Everspin Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRAM) Decreases By 38.3%

Everspin Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRAM – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 69,800 shares, a decrease of 38.3% from the May 15th total of 113,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 66,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Everspin Technologies Trading Down 0.8 %

MRAM stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.76. The stock had a trading volume of 59,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,837. The firm has a market cap of $180.63 million, a P/E ratio of 38.39 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.76. Everspin Technologies has a 1-year low of $4.71 and a 1-year high of $9.41.

Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. Everspin Technologies had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 8.19%. The business had revenue of $14.85 million during the quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Transactions at Everspin Technologies

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MRAM shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Everspin Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Everspin Technologies from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd.

In other news, CFO Anuj Aggarwal sold 5,139 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.62, for a total transaction of $34,020.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 220,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,461,530.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Everspin Technologies news, CEO Sanjeev Aggarwal sold 5,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.62, for a total transaction of $36,648.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 260,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,726,390.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Anuj Aggarwal sold 5,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.62, for a total value of $34,020.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 220,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,461,530.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 11,436 shares of company stock valued at $75,531. 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Everspin Technologies

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Everspin Technologies by 32,978.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,631 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 4,617 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Everspin Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Everspin Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC grew its stake in Everspin Technologies by 235.0% in the fourth quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 10,887 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 7,637 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc grew its stake in Everspin Technologies by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 14,997 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.91% of the company’s stock.

Everspin Technologies Company Profile

Everspin Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells magnetoresistive random access memory (MRAM) products in the United States, Hong Kong, Japan, China, Canada, Germany, and internationally. It offers Toggle MRAM, spin-transfer torque MRAM, and tunnel magneto resistance sensor products, as well as foundry services for MRAM products.

