Short Interest in Euroapi S.A. (OTCMKTS:EAPIF) Declines By 44.8%

Euroapi S.A. (OTCMKTS:EAPIF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 38,000 shares, a decrease of 44.8% from the May 15th total of 68,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 76.0 days.

Euroapi Price Performance

OTCMKTS EAPIF remained flat at C$11.30 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$11.14. Euroapi has a fifty-two week low of C$10.99 and a fifty-two week high of C$23.40.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Euroapi in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Euroapi Company Profile

Euroapi SA develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes active pharmaceutical ingredients and intermediates used in the formulation of medicines for human and veterinary use. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Paris, France.

