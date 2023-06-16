Short Interest in Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DFLIW) Decreases By 46.7%

Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DFLIW – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a decline of 46.7% from the May 15th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dragonfly Energy

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Street LLC acquired a new position in Dragonfly Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dragonfly Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dragonfly Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dragonfly Energy by 17.5% in the first quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 1,761,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 261,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shaolin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dragonfly Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $228,000.

Dragonfly Energy Price Performance

Shares of DFLIW stock remained flat at $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 37,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,467. Dragonfly Energy has a 1-year low of $0.11 and a 1-year high of $0.66. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.19.

Dragonfly Energy Company Profile

Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. manufactures and supplies deep cycle lithium-ion batteries for RVs, marine vessels, off-grid installations, and other storage applications. It also focuses on delivering an energy storage solution to enable a sustainable and reliable smart grid through the deployment of its solid-state cell technology.

