Short Interest in Distoken Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:DISTW) Drops By 30.8%

Distoken Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:DISTW – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decrease of 30.8% from the May 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 40,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional Trading of Distoken Acquisition

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Distoken Acquisition stock. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Distoken Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:DISTW – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,134,000. Distoken Acquisition makes up about 0.4% of Mint Tower Capital Management B.V.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding.

Distoken Acquisition Price Performance

NASDAQ DISTW remained flat at $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.03. Distoken Acquisition has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.07.

