Short Interest in Daicel Co. (OTCMKTS:DACHF) Declines By 41.8%

Daicel Co. (OTCMKTS:DACHF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 91,700 shares, a decline of 41.8% from the May 15th total of 157,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 917.0 days.
Daicel Price Performance
Daicel stock remained flat at $8.16 during mid-day trading on Friday. Daicel has a one year low of $7.80 and a one year high of $8.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.92 and its 200 day moving average is $6.98.
About Daicel
