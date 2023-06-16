Short Interest in D2L Inc. (OTCMKTS:DTLIF) Decreases By 25.0%

D2L Inc. (OTCMKTS:DTLIF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 25.0% from the May 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Several equities analysts recently commented on DTLIF shares. TD Securities raised their target price on D2L from C$9.50 to C$10.50 in a research report on Monday, April 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of D2L from C$8.50 to C$9.50 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of D2L from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of D2L from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th.

D2L stock traded up C$1.41 on Thursday, reaching C$6.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,726. D2L has a twelve month low of C$4.61 and a twelve month high of C$7.65. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$5.53 and its 200 day moving average price is C$5.63.

D2L Corporation provides an online integrated learning platform for learners in higher education, K-12, healthcare, government, and enterprise sectors. It offers Brightspace, a learning platform that combines usability, integrated analytics, and accessibility practices; Brightspace Learning Object Repository to manage learning objects and share content; Brightspace ePortfolio, which combines social sharing and learning concepts for learners; and Brightspace Insights, a solution to predict, measure, and guide student performance.

