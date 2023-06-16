Short Interest in CV Sciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CVSI) Declines By 39.9%

CV Sciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CVSI – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 26,100 shares, a decrease of 39.9% from the May 15th total of 43,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 385,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

CV Sciences stock traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.04. The stock had a trading volume of 263,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,146. CV Sciences has a 52 week low of $0.03 and a 52 week high of $0.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.04. The company has a market cap of $6.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 0.96.

CV Sciences (OTCMKTS:CVSI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. CV Sciences had a negative net margin of 1.83% and a negative return on equity of 15.47%. The firm had revenue of $3.87 million during the quarter.

CV Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and sells herbal supplements and hemp-based cannabidiol (CBD) in North America. It operates in two segments, Consumer Products and Specialty Pharmaceutical. The company offers its products under the PlusCBD, ProCBD, HappyLane, CVAcute, CVDefense, and PlusCBD Pet brands in the health care market sector, including nutraceutical, beauty care, specialty foods, and pet products through its websites, elect distributors, brick and mortar retailers, and select e-tailers.

