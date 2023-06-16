Short Interest in Crew Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:CWEGF) Decreases By 25.6%

Crew Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:CWEGF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,681,200 shares, a decline of 25.6% from the May 15th total of 2,258,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 45.9 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial cut their price target on Crew Energy from C$6.50 to C$5.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Scotiabank cut their price target on Crew Energy from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Thursday, April 13th.

Crew Energy Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:CWEGF traded up $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $3.70. 6,011 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,032. Crew Energy has a 52 week low of $2.97 and a 52 week high of $5.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.68.

Crew Energy Company Profile

Crew Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in Canada. Its principal properties include Montney oil and liquids-rich natural gas assets comprising Septimus, West Septimus, Groundbirch, and Tower in northeast British Columbia.

Further Reading

