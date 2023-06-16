Short Interest in Consilium Acquisition Corp I, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSLMW) Drops By 31.0%

Consilium Acquisition Corp I, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSLMW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a decrease of 31.0% from the May 15th total of 7,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Consilium Acquisition Corp I

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in Consilium Acquisition Corp I during the 1st quarter worth $117,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Consilium Acquisition Corp I during the first quarter valued at about $89,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new position in Consilium Acquisition Corp I in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Consilium Acquisition Corp I in the first quarter worth about $840,000.

Consilium Acquisition Corp I Price Performance

NASDAQ:CSLMW remained flat at $0.02 on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 600 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,682. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.03. Consilium Acquisition Corp I has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.10.

About Consilium Acquisition Corp I

Consilium Acquisition Corp I, Ltd. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on companies operating in technology, financial services, or media sectors that are located in Frontier Growth Markets.

