Short Interest in COMSovereign Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:COMSW) Expands By 55.5%

COMSovereign Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:COMSW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,500 shares, a growth of 55.5% from the May 15th total of 11,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.
COMSovereign Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ COMSW remained flat at $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 405 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,809. COMSovereign has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.02.
About COMSovereign
