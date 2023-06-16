Short Interest in COMSovereign Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:COMSW) Expands By 55.5%

COMSovereign Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:COMSW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,500 shares, a growth of 55.5% from the May 15th total of 11,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

COMSovereign Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ COMSW remained flat at $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 405 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,809. COMSovereign has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.02.

About COMSovereign

COMSovereign Holding Corp. (Nasdaq: COMS) has assembled a portfolio of communications technology companies that enhance connectivity across the entire data transmission spectrum. Through strategic acquisitions and organic research and development efforts, COMSovereign has become a U.S.-based communications provider able to provide 4G LTE Advanced and 5G-NR telecom solutions to network operators and enterprises.

