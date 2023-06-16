Short Interest in China Oilfield Services Limited (OTCMKTS:CHOLF) Grows By 46.2%

China Oilfield Services Limited (OTCMKTS:CHOLFGet Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,296,000 shares, an increase of 46.2% from the May 15th total of 1,570,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 22,960.0 days.

China Oilfield Services Stock Performance

Shares of China Oilfield Services stock remained flat at $1.07 during trading hours on Friday. China Oilfield Services has a fifty-two week low of $0.92 and a fifty-two week high of $1.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.13.

About China Oilfield Services



China Oilfield Services Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated offshore oilfield services in Mainland China and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Drilling Services, Well Services, Marine Support Services, and Geophysical Acquisition and Surveying Services.

